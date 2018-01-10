Rick Gates, who was indicted late last year by special counsel Robert Mueller, could be released from house arrest, provided he stays in Richmond, Va., and does not flee the country, follows a strict curfew, and agrees to forfeit assets if he fails to appear in court, court documents unsealed on Tuesday show.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered earlier this month that Gates can be released from house arrest if he agrees to forfeit various properties, along with a life insurance policy, and retirement and investment accounts, if he does not appear before court.

Jackson said that if the combined value of the assets does not reach $5 million, a person whose name was redacted would be required to pay the difference.

The conditions also state that Gates must be approved by the court before engaging in travel outside of Richmond, with the exception of trips to Washington, D.C., to meet with his lawyers and to appear in court. Additionally, he is barred from traveling outside the country and must not come in close proximity with “transportation facilities,” including airports unless travel plans have already had been approved by the court.

He also must abide by an 11 p.m. curfew.

Gates has fought on multiple occasions to be released from house arrest. Late last month, Gates asked if he could be released to “accompany his family to events for the New Year’s Eve holiday.”

Earlier, he had asked permission from the court to leave his house so he could bring his children to school and participate with his family in Thanksgiving celebrations.

His requests were denied both times.

Gates served as an associate to Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman. Both were indicted by a federal grand jury late last year on 12 charges, including conspiracy against the U.S., for their work years ago for their lobbying work on behalf of pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine.

Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty at a federal courthouse hearing.