The letter sent to Donald Trump Jr. that contained a suspicious white powder reportedly said President Trump’s son is getting what he deserves.

“You’re an awful person and now you get what you deserve,” the letter read, according to the New York Post.

Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, opened the letter Monday and was rushed to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center as a precaution.

Trump Jr. said Monday that Vanessa and their children were “safe and unharmed” after the “truly disgusting” incident.

The substance turned out to be cornstarch, the New York Post said.

Secret Service is investigating the incident.