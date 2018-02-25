Andrew Pollack, the father of Meadow Pollack who was killed during the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting, ripped into the media for its fixation on gun control rather than discussing policies that specifically address school safety.

"It's not going to be fixed because I just heard what you said, what you are focusing on, polarizing this event, the murder of these kids. You're talking about gun control," Pollack told Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday."

"You're just talking about gun control, which is going to just give you more ratings," he continued. "Today it's not about guns, it's about the safety in our schools. And that's what you ask Gov. Scott about and I got to listen to that at my house."

Pollack drew national attention last week for his emotional plea for action during a White House listening session about school safety with President Trump.

"I'm pissed because my daughter, I'm not going to see again," he said. "She's not here. She's at [a] cemetery, where I go to visit her now."

Meadow Pollack was among the 17 people who lost their lives when Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire with an AR-15 style rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day.