Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton demonstrated on Wednesday one of the ways she dealt with her shocking loss to President Trump in the aftermath of the 2016 election while promoting her new campaign memoir.

"Seems like you've been doing a lot of yoga?" CNN's Anderson Cooper asked during an interview organized as part of Clinton's What Happened book tour.

"Yes, I have," Clinton responded. "And alternate nostril breathing."

Cooper then asked Clinton to show him what the coping mechanism entailed.

"I would highly recommend it," Clinton started. "You are supposed to shut your eyes -- I don't want to shut my eyes on national television -- but you do hold [your nostril] and breathe through one, and you hold it and then you exhale to the other and you keep going."

Clinton continued, saying that the technique "is very relaxing" if you try it while "sitting crossed-legged on the yoga mat" "and you're really trying to inhale, and hold it and then have a long exhale."

"I found it quite helpful," she said of her personal experience.

What Happened was released on Sept. 12.