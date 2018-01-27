Hillary Clinton expressed gratitude to "activist bitches supporting bitches" in a video shared Friday night.

“Hey everyone, I just wanted to say thanks,” Clinton said in a video that was posted by Huffington Post commentator Alex Mohajer. “Thanks for your feminism, for your activism, and all I can hope is you keep up the really important, good work.”

In the background, someone then said: “activist bitches supporting bitches.”

“And let me just say, this is directed to the activist bitches supporting bitches. So let’s go,” Clinton added after laughing.

The video came on the heels of a report from the New York Times, detailing allegations of sexual harassment against Clinton’s faith adviser during her 2008 presidential campaign.

Clinton later responded to the report, saying she was “dismayed” when she learned the adviser had been accused of sexually harassing another staffer, but claimed she was “heartened” the woman who made the allegations had shared her story.

While she said she took the matter "seriously," the report said Clinton ignored her campaign officials' suggestion to fire the adviser, and instead his pay was docked for several weeks and he was instructed to undergo counseling.