Hillary Clinton chose to keep a top adviser on her 2008 presidential campaign after he was accused of repeatedly sexually harassing a younger staffer who shared an office with him, a new report says.

Clinton’s campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle told Clinton she should fire her faith adviser, Burns Strider. Strider was instead denied several weeks of pay and told to undergo counseling, the New York Times reported Friday. The younger woman was moved to a different job.

Strider co-founded the American Values Network and sent Clinton scripture readings each morning during the campaign. During her 2016 presidential campaign, he led Correct the Record, an independent group created by Clinton ally David Brock, which supported Clinton’s candidacy.

The New York Times reported Friday that Strider was fired from Correct the Record after several months for workplace issues, which included allegations that he harassed a younger female staffer.

“To ensure a safe working environment, the campaign had a process to address complaints of misconduct or harassment. When matters arose, they were reviewed in accordance with these policies, and appropriate action was taken. This complaint was no exception,” read a statement from Utrecht, Kleinfeld, Fiori, Partners, the law firm that represented Clinton’s campaign in 2008.

The 30-year-old woman who accused Strider of harassment during the 2008 campaign told a campaign official that Strider had inappropriately rubbed her shoulders, kissed her forehead, and sent her inappropriate emails.

Doyle recommended that Clinton fire Strider, but Clinton didn’t want to.

The report comes amid the #MeToo movement in which numerous high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment.

Clinton spoke out last year against longtime Democratic donor and Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, saying she was “shocked and appalled” by the allegations against him.

After Clinton’s statement on Weinstein, actress Lena Dunham said she warned Clinton aides about his treatment of women during the 2016 presidential campaign, but nothing happened.

Magazine editor Tina Brown added at the time that she had warned a member of Clinton’s inner circle about Weinstein as far back as 2008.