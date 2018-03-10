Hillary Clinton said President Trump and his administration are not "recognizing the danger" in holding a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about denuclearization.

In a report published by Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad on Saturday, the former secretary of state was quoted saying the State Department was being "eroded" and spoke of the importance of having "experienced diplomats" in the room if and when the talks happen, according to Agence France-Presse.

Clinton's comments from the interview in Amsterdam that was published in Dutch, come days after South Korea announced and the White House confirmed that Trump accepted Kim's invite to meet. Trump has defended the move, saying he believes North Korea will "honor" its commitment to not conduct a missile test until the meeting happens.

The State Department saw a sizable drop in the number of foreign affairs employees in the first two-thirds of 2017 and still has a number of high-level vacancies. Furthermore, there have been reported instances where top diplomatic officials have been left out of important meetings, like last week when White House adviser and Trump's son-in-law met with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto without the U.S. ambassador to the country.

Clinton, who led the State Department under former President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013, said "[y]ou cannot have diplomacy without diplomats." She added, "the danger is not being recognized by the Trump government."

Clinton has repeatedly been critical of Trump since he defeated her in the 2016 presidential election.