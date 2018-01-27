Hillary Clinton said she was “dismayed” when she learned that a top adviser on her 2008 presidential campaign had been accused of sexually harassing another staffer, but claimed she was “heartened” the woman who made the allegations had shared her story.

Clinton, who also ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2016, also mentioned she called the woman on Friday to let her know all women “deserve to be heard.”

“A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008,” Clinton tweeted Friday evening. “I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed.”

“I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard,” Clinton added, in what was her first public comments on the incident.

According to the New York Times, Clinton did not fire faith adviser Burns Strider after hearing about the allegations, despite being recommended to do so by campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle. Rather, Strider was penalized by not receiving several weeks pay and was instructed to undergo counseling.

The 30-year-old woman claimed Strider touched her inappropriately by massaging her shoulders, kissing her forehead, and sending lewd emails. She ultimately was moved to a different job.