Outgoing White House communications director Hope Hicks has been keeping a “detailed diary” of her White House experience and her interactions with President Trump, according to a report Thursday.

Hicks, 29, is set to leave the Trump administration in the coming weeks, it was revealed Wednesday. While her quiet presence publicly is a stark contrast to other top officials who have embraced the limelight, she reportedly has been flooded with multimillion-dollar publishing and Hollywood deals to tell her story.

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, one powerful publishing house editor offered her $10 million to write a “candid, truthful, sensitive tell-all about her life in Trump Land.”

That unnamed White House insider said Hicks has kept a "detailed diary of her White House work, and her interactions with the president."

But while the publisher might try and get access to such insider knowledge, the source cautioned that Hicks is not “one to destroy” her relationship with the president.