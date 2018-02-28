White House Communications Director Hope Hicks will leave the White House in the coming weeks.

Hicks, 29, served as President Trump's campaign spokesperson before following him to the White House. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the news to the Washington Examiner Wednesday.

Sanders said the decision has "nothing at all whatsoever" to do with Hicks' testimony to the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. That testimony lasted eight hours as a part of their investigation into possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

Sanders added there's "no definitive timeline" on when she'll leave her role.

Hicks recently became the focus of intense media coverage when her reported boyfriend, former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, was accused by both of his ex-wives of abuse.

Trump said in a statement to the New York Times, which first reported Hicks' departure, that “Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years."

"She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side, but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future," he said.