Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said Monday that President Trump's comment about "shithole" countries in Africa shows he's a racist, and said Congress should vote to censure him.

"Absolutely," Nadler said on CNN when asked if Trump is a racist. "He's shown it repeatedly."

Rep. Jerry Nadler wants to censure Trump over his "shithole" remark.



"The goal is to put the Congress of the United States on record that we don't approve of racism," he says. https://t.co/S60KQGATfA— New Day (@NewDay) January 15, 2018

Nadler said Trump showed his true colors when he said America shouldn't let in people from "shithole" countries, and instead should allow more in from Norway.

"What he was clearly saying is, 'we don't want black or brown people, we want white people coming here.' And that's straight racism."

Nadler and Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., proposed a resolution to censure Trump, and Nadler said Congress should vote on it even though it would just serve as a warning to Trump if it passed.

"The goal is to put the Congress of the United States on record that we don't approve of racism," he said.