House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday encouraged her caucus to oppose legislation that must pass by the end of the day in order to avoid a partial government shutdown.

In a "Dear Colleague" letter to the Democratic caucus, the California Democrat urged members to oppose the bill, which will also reflect a two-year budget deal reached by Senate Republicans and Democrats. Her letter stopped short of demanding a "no" vote, but said she is opposing it because House Republican leaders have not promised any process in the House for creating a legislative fix for the Dreamers, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has done.

"Speaker Ryan’s refusal to allow a bipartisan process for a DACA proposal demeans the dignity of the House of Representatives," Pelosi told her colleagues, referring to the need for a new Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. "It is also an insult to the American people, who overwhelmingly support the Dreamers."

"The Republicans do not have the votes to pass this caps bill on their own," Pelosi noted, pointing to conservative opposition for nondefense spending included in the bill. "This proposal adds a quarter of a trillion dollars to the deficit, which is why they don't have the votes to pass the bill. These Democratic investments create jobs and economic growth."

"House Democrats have a voice here and we must be heard," Pelosi said. "These are the reasons I am voting against this bill."

Her message goes directly against that of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who praised the broad budget deal he reached with Senate Republicans.

Still, her message stopped short of a firm call for Democrats to vote "no" on the bill, which gives them wiggle room to support the bill. A number of House Democrats are expected to support the measure, including Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., the ranking member of the House Budget Committee.

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., sent out a whip notice to members of the caucus asking how they plan to vote, and that message encouraged a "no" vote.

"Unlike in the Senate, there is no agreement that the House will even consider legislation to protect DREAMers," Hoyer said in the note. "By leaving this vital issue unresolved, this package leaves DREAMers isolated, without a path to resolution in the House."