A whistleblower who met with congressional investigators last month offered no evidence of wrongdoing in former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s role in the 2010 Uranium One deal, according to a memo released by Democratic staff on three panels.

Staffers from the House Oversight and Government Reform and House Intelligence committees and the Senate Judiciary Committee said in a statement Thursday that William Douglas Campbell provided “no evidence of a quid pro quo” involving Clinton in the deal that allowed Rosatom, a company owned by the Russian government, to buy Uranium One, a company that controlled 20 percent of American uranium reserves in 2009.

Previously, Republican lawmakers said that Campbell had provided them “explosive” evidence that showed Russians influenced Clinton to approve the sale through the steering of money to the Clinton Foundation.

“You do have the quid, you have the quo. This informant, I believe, would be able to link those two together,” Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., said on Fox News in October, calling the evidence “explosive.”

Campbell told lawmakers that he “identified no evidence that Secretary Hillary Clinton, President Bill Clinton, or anyone from the Obama Administration took any actions as a result of Russian requests or influence,” according to the memo summarizing the interview.

The memo also reveals that the Justice Department told the committees that Campbell was an FBI informant, but that he had “serious credibility concerns” based on “inconsistencies.”

Campbell was an informant in the 2015 case against Vadim Mikerin, who worked for a Rosatom subsidiary, Tenex. Justice Department officials told Congress that his credibility issues led them to pursue other charges against Mikerin.

The 2010 Uranium One deal had to be approved at the time by the nine-member Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, made up of federal government agency representatives, which included Clinton’s State Department at the time.