House Democrats announced Tuesday night they will be holding their planned retreat this week at the Capitol building instead of making the trek to Cambridge, Md., as negotiations continue for a spending deal before federal funding runs out Feb. 8.

A spokeswoman for the House Democratic conference made the announcement Tuesday, saying that the agenda for the retreat remains, and the speakers lined up for the event will still speak to Democrats in Washington.

"Given the pressing issues Congress will likely vote on over the next three days, House Democrats will hold their United for A Better Tomorrow Issues Conference at the U.S. Capitol," said Lauren French, a spokeswoman for the caucus.

The group of speakers expected to attend is headlined by Vice President Joe Biden, who is slated to kick off the event on Wednesday.

The caucus is also expected to hear from the likes of former Attorney General Eric Holder, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez and Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Congress has to pass a bill by the end of Thursday to keep the government open, and the House on Tuesday passed a bill funding federal operations through March 23. But senators said this week they are close to a two-year spending deal that would end the need for more short-term spending bills.

It's not clear yet if Congress will have time to write and pass the two-year bill this week, or if more time will be needed.