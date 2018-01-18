The House Intelligence Committee will release the testimony of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson on Thursday, days after the Senate side similarly provided a transcript of his visit there.

Fusion GPS was the firm behind the infamous Steele dossier, which contained salacious and unverified allegations connecting President Trump to Russia.

Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, told reporters that the committee voted unanimously to release the transcript “as quick as we can.”

“It’s already transcribed, it’s ready, it’s just a matter of printing it out,” he said.

According to a House Intelligence Committee spokesperson, the testimony will be posted on the committee's website later Thursday.

Simpson testified behind closed doors in November.

“In light of the selective leaks of Mr. Simpson’s testimony and misleading manner in which Fusion GPS’ role has been characterized, I support releasing the transcript,” Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said in a statement Wednesday.

The dossier was written by former British MI6 agent Christopher Steele after Fusion GPS hired him with funds from the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.