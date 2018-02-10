Actor Reginald E. Cathey, best known for his roles on "House of Cards" and "The Wire," died Friday at the age of 59.

David Simon, creator of "The Wire," shared the news via Twitter on Friday.

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0— David Simon (@AoDespair) February 9, 2018

TMZ reported that Cathey had lung cancer and died in his New York home with friends and family by his side.

Cathey played Freddy, owner of Francis Underwood's favorite BBQ hole-in-the-wall, on "House of Cards." The role earned him the Emmy for outstanding guest in 2015.