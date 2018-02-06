The House on Tuesday quickly and easily passed two reforms aimed at preventing sexual harassment in the halls of Congress, and forcing lawmakers to pay for settlements of these cases with their own money when it does happen.

The votes are the latest concrete result of the #MeToo movement, in which women around the country have stood up to harassment that took place for decades in workplaces, including more exotic workplaces like Hollywood and Washington.

"For years, members of Congress have gotten away with truly egregious behavior," said Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., during debate.

In a voice vote, the House passed the Congressional Accountability Act, which would require lawmakers to reimburse the U.S. Treasury for settlements they reach with former staffers.

The bill's passage came on the heels of a few high-profile cases involving lawmakers, and news that taxpayers shelled out $17 million over the last 20 years to pay for these settlements.

The House also voice-voted a resolution that would require all House members to participate in anti-sexual harassment training.

House Administration Committee Chairman Gregg Harper, R-Miss., said the votes show lawmakers in both parties are serious about reforming the way harassment is handled in Congress.

"Over the past three months, the Committee on House Administration undertook a comprehensive review of the training, policies, and mechanisms to guard against sexual harassment in the congressional workplace," he said. "Since day one, I have said that there is no place for sexual harassment or any type of harassment, and that one case is one case too many - period."

The Congressional Accountability Act, which now goes to the Senate for consideration, would also improve the dispute settlement process for sexual harassment claims, in the wake of complaints that the current process protects the perpetrators of harassment, not the victims.