Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., on Monday criticized the Trump administration's decision to revoke temporary protected status for Salvadorans beginning in September 2019, and asked the administration to reconsider the move.

“I am in strong disagreement with the administration’s decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status for Salvadoran nationals who reside in the United States," Diaz-Balart said in a statement Monday.

"Since 2001, these people have established themselves in the United States, making countless contributions to our society and our local communities," he said. "It would be devastating to send them home after they have created a humble living for themselves and their families. As I did with the decisions to end TPS for Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Honduran nationals who reside in the United States, I strongly urge the administration to reconsider this decision.”