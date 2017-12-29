Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said Thursday his generation should "get the hell out of politics" ahead of the 2020 primary season.

"Start coaching and start moving up this next generation who are more I think are fiscally sane," Dean told MSNBC, referring to older members of his party. "Neither Republicans or Democrats can claim they are fiscally responsible anymore."

“This young generation is going to pay for that if we don’t get the hell out of the way and have somebody who is 50 running the country,” the former Vermont governor added.

Dean, 69, said he would prefer Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., as well as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we saw 17 people run," Dean continued, before saying "progressives are in the process of informally taking over the Democratic Party" and that "the country has moved to the left."