Fox News "MediaBuzz" host Howard Kurtz, a longtime media reporter, said he's been "radicalized" by the press' coverage of President Trump, accusing reporters of bringing an excessively hostile attitude to their journalism.

"I am a lifelong journalist with ink in my veins," Kurtz said Tuesday in a column for the Hollywood Reporter. "And for all my criticism of the media's errors and excesses, I have always believed in the mission of aggressive reporting and holding politicians accountable. But the past two years have radicalized me. I am increasingly troubled by how many of my colleagues have decided to abandon any semblance of fairness out of a conviction that they must save the country from Trump."

Kurtz, a former reporter for the Washington Post, CNN, and the Daily Beast, is promoting a soon-to-be-released book about the ongoing, tense relationship between Trump and the media.

"Every president gets pounded by the press," Kurtz wrote. "But no president has ever been subjected to the kind of relentless ridicule, caustic commentary and insulting invective that has been heaped on Trump. I have a name for this half-crazed compulsion to furiously attack one man. It's called Trump Trauma."

Kurtz's book, "Media Madness: Donald Trump, the Press and the War Over the Truth," publishes Jan. 29, and follows the sensational Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff, which set off weeks of speculation over Trump's mental health.