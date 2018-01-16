National security adviser H.R. McMaster reportedly spent the weekend in San Francisco attending secret meetings about North Korea.

McMaster met with officials from South Korea, as well as Shotaro Yachi, director of the Japanese national security council, Axios reported Tuesday. The national security adviser was on the West Coast on Saturday and Sunday.

McMaster’s meetings in San Francisco come as South Korea has recently engaged in continued high-level talks with North Korea, which mark the first time such dialogue has occurred between the two Koreas in more than two years. The discussion between the two countries has focused on the North’s participation in the Winter Olympics, which kick off next month in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Though the meetings have centered around the Olympics — North Korea will send a delegation to the games — North Korea’s continued nuclear and missile tests loom over the talks.