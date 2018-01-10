Insurance giant Humana is departing the top insurance lobby America’s Health Insurance Plans, and is the third major company to leave the group in the last few years.

Aetna and UnitedHealth have also left the group, and the departures are likely to lead to questions about the clout of the top insurance lobbying group.

The insurer told the Washington Examiner that it has not actively participated in AHIP since early 2017.

AHIP responded that Humana’s exit was due to a business decision “as opposed to any difference in policy,” said spokeswoman Kristine Grow. She said the group still has the majority of large insurers as members, and that it added 12 new members last year.

Humana’s departure comes after AHIP tussled with Congress at times over Obamacare repeal and replace. The group also fought unsuccessfully to prevent the termination of cost-sharing reduction payments to Obamacare insurers, which President Trump halted last October.