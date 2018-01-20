The Women’s March celebrated its one-year anniversary with hundreds of marches nationwide Saturday.
On Jan. 21, 2017 — the day after President Trump’s inauguration — the flagship Women’s March in Washington, D.C., drew roughly 500,000 people, with between 3 and 5 million participating in marches around the U.S.
According to organizers, it was meant to "send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights.”
On Saturday, galvanized by the #MeToo movement, demonstrations began in Washington, Miami, New York, Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and even in places outside the U.S. in cities like Rome, Paris, Athens, Barcelona, and Toronto.
Saturday’s demonstrations came on the first day of the federal government shutdown. Demonstrations are also planned around the U.S. and the globe for Sunday.
Gearing up for the #womensmarch! Who else is going #womensmarchnyc #womeninPT https://t.co/iuiAgcHmj6 pic.twitter.com/5BBV9TqiWG— Karen Litzy????????♀️???? (@karenlitzyNYC) January 20, 2018
New chant for this weekend’s @womensmarch’s. “Whose shutdown? #TrumpShutDown.” Say it LOUD. Say it CLEAR. #CallAndResponse #PowerToThePolls— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) January 20, 2018
Thank you to @AsiaArgento for being a powerful voice for the #MeToo movement and for standing together with women all over the world. pic.twitter.com/Vm84z9wGsk— Women's March Rome (@RomeWomen) January 20, 2018
Today, @HRC members and supporters are coming together again to celebrate a year of resistance with the @womensmarch and to mobilize voters for the critical 2018 elections to bring our #PowerToThePolls. #WomensMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/fgPCSG4rvn— HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) January 20, 2018
Power comes from the collective. This #WomensMarch2018, @NARAL members are marching in AZ, CA, CT, CO, D.C., GA, IL, MO, NC, NV, NY, OH, VA, TX, WA, WY and many more! #WomensMarch #PowerToThePolls @womensmarch pic.twitter.com/PPzDJxp9um— NARAL (@NARAL) January 20, 2018
Power comes from the collective. This #WomensMarch2018, @NARAL members are marching in AZ, CA, CT, CO, D.C., GA, IL, MO, NC, NV, NY, OH, VA, TX, WA, WY and many more! #WomensMarch #PowerToThePolls @womensmarch pic.twitter.com/PPzDJxp9um— NARAL (@NARAL) January 20, 2018
When women support each other... great things happen. #WomensMarch2018 #PowerToThePolls pic.twitter.com/a2cTF5N9wl— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2018
We are at the #WomensMarch2018 in #Montgomery today! #PowerToThePolls pic.twitter.com/lR6rRwGaoO— Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) January 20, 2018
This girl is holding my favorite #WomensMarch sign so far. #WomensMarchDenver pic.twitter.com/TEXsv9dCxc— Lindsey Bartlett (@lindseybartlett) January 20, 2018
A young girl watches the #womensmarch2018 rally in DC from the trees lining the Reflecting Pool pic.twitter.com/nXJo0WpEGs— Kayla Epstein ???? (@KaylaEpstein) January 20, 2018