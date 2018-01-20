The Women’s March celebrated its one-year anniversary with hundreds of marches nationwide Saturday.

On Jan. 21, 2017 — the day after President Trump’s inauguration — the flagship Women’s March in Washington, D.C., drew roughly 500,000 people, with between 3 and 5 million participating in marches around the U.S.

According to organizers, it was meant to "send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights.”

On Saturday, galvanized by the #MeToo movement, demonstrations began in Washington, Miami, New York, Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and even in places outside the U.S. in cities like Rome, Paris, Athens, Barcelona, and Toronto.

Saturday’s demonstrations came on the first day of the federal government shutdown. Demonstrations are also planned around the U.S. and the globe for Sunday.

Thank you to @AsiaArgento for being a powerful voice for the #MeToo movement and for standing together with women all over the world. pic.twitter.com/Vm84z9wGsk— Women's March Rome (@RomeWomen) January 20, 2018