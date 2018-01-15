The Trump administration is calling "fake news" on the Wall Street Journal's characterization of the president's comments about North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un during an interview Thursday.

The White House is arguing that President Trump never said that he already had a "very good relationship" with Kim but rather that he might be able to achieve that in the future. The Journal is standing by its story.

The Journal reported Thursday that Trump said during an interview, "[A]s you know I have a great relationship with Prime Minister Abe of Japan and I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un of North Korea."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders disputed that on Saturday, claiming Trump actually said, "I'd probably have a very good relationship" and argued there was world of difference between that and the Journal's wording, "I probably."

"Fake News is at it again!" Sanders declared. She subsequently posted an audio clip of the interview, which does appear back her interpretation.

An audio version of the interview released by the Journal also appeared, upon close listening, to have Trump say "I'd probably" and not simply "I probably."

Sanders tweeted Sunday, "We first contacted the WSJ Friday morning and asked for a correction. They repeatedly refused to issue one despite clear audio evidence they'd misquoted POTUS."

Trump tweeted Sunday morning, "The Wall Street Journal stated falsely that I said to them “I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un” (of N. Korea). Obviously I didn’t say that. I said 'I'd have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,' a big difference. Fortunately we now record conversations with reporters..." The president did not explain exactly how this was a big difference.