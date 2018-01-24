An agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was arrested and faces federal charges after a Kansas news anchor told police he had sent her sensitive law enforcement information and text messages that were sexual.

KAKE-TV anchor Deb Farris told the Associated Press on Tuesday that agent Andrew J. Pleviak originally approached her asking to be a source, telling her he had material she would need for her stories.

"Then all of a sudden it turned inappropriate and he was texting me things that made me uncomfortable and I got scared,” she said.

Farris said she contacted the Wichita Police Department who told her to install security cameras and file a police report on the matter.

The probable cause affidavit was made public Monday, though Pleviak was indicted in July on two counts of exceeding authorized access to a government computer for accessing information from the National Crime Information Center. He was also indicted on one count of destruction of records in a federal investigation, the Associated Press reported.

Pleviak is scheduled to have a competency hearing Feb. 5 after he allegedly violated his bond conditions.

It’s not clear if he is still employed by ICE.