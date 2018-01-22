A doctor of Polish descent has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Michigan, despite having lived in the U.S. for 40 years and being in possession of a permanent green card.

Lukasz Niec, an internal medicine doctor for Kalamazoo’s Bronson HealthCare, was taken into custody on Tuesday after immigrating from Poland with his parents when he was three years old, according to his wife Rachelle.

Rachelle Niec told local reporters she believed the arrest may have stemmed from two unrelated misdemeanor convictions Lukasz Niec, now 43, earned when he was in high school: one for destruction of property of less than $100 and the other for receiving stolen property.

"He pleaded guilty," she told MLive of the Polish citizen. "He was not notified it could ever be used in a deportation."

Kalamazoo County court records also show Niec pleaded guilty to a 2008 operating impaired by liquor offense, the conviction of which was later set aside as part of a plea agreement, per local media reports.

In addition, he was charged with domestic violence in 2013 but a jury found him not guilty after a trial, records demonstrate.

Lukasz and Rachelle Niec have been in a relationship for about four years, marrying in 2016, local journalists say. They have one daughter each.

Representatives for ICE did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.