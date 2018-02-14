U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's chief counsel in Seattle has resigned after being charged with stealing the identities of several immigrants to defraud credit card companies including American Express, Bank of America and Capital One, according to a report.

Raphael A. Sanchez faces one count each of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud in a U.S. District Court for allegedly stealing the identities of seven people “in various stages of immigration proceedings,” according to court documents from the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section obtained by the Associated Press Monday.

In one example of his effort, Sanchez was specifically accused of emailing a photograph of a Chinese national's U.S. permanent resident card, an image of the passport's biographical page, and a utility bill in that person's name from his government email account to a private Yahoo address.

Neither Sanchez nor his lawyer responded to the AP's requests for comment on Tuesday ahead of a scheduled court appearance on Thursday, during which Sanchez is expected to enter a plea.