More Americans place the blame for a potential government shutdown on President Trump and GOP lawmakers rather than their Democratic counterparts, according to a new poll released Friday.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll found that 48 percent of those surveyed believe Trump and congressional Republicans are to blame for the impending partial government shutdown. Twenty-eight percent, meanwhile, think Democrats are responsible, while 18 percent think both parties are to blame.

The government is poised to partially shut down Friday night if Congress fails to pass a short-term government spending bill.

The House passed a stopgap measure Thursday night that funds the government until Feb. 16 and extends the Children’s Health Insurance Program for six years. But Senate Democrats aren’t pleased with the bill because it fails to provide legal protections for Dreamers, children who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

Dreamers are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, but Trump announced last year the program would be rescinded as of March 5.

Senate Democrats are planning to vote against the bill if it’s brought to the Senate floor, but Republicans and Trump are pressuring their Democratic colleagues to take action to prevent a partial government shutdown.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll was conducted before the House passed its measure Thursday night.

Most Democrats polled, 78 percent, said the president and Republicans are responsible for the possible government shutdown, while 66 percent of Americans who identify as Republicans said Democrats are to blame.

Among independents, 46 percent think Trump and GOP lawmakers are responsible.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll of 1,005 adults was conducted Jan. 15 to Jan. 18 with a margin of error of 3.5 percent points.