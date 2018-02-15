House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made it clear Thursday she won't back down from her claim that beneficiaries of the Republican tax cut are getting just "crumbs" in the form of small bonuses and raises.

"Their predicate is this tax cut, which is everything to them," Pelosi said during her weekly press conference. "It's in their DNA that they will have trickle down, tax cuts at the high end."

"A banquet for everyone up here. Crumbs for people down here. I'll repeat that," she said, a reference to Republicans who have criticized her for calling the effects of the law "crumbs."

Republican groups have seized upon Pelosi's characterization of the benefits some are seeing, which include one-time bonuses in the hundreds or thousands of dollars. Many people are also seeing middle-class cuts that will eventually expire.

Republicans have tried to use Pelosi's words against her, and have seen an uptick in polling for the new law despite Democratic claims that the bill would hurt the GOP politically.

According to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll, Republicans have taken their first lead on the generic congressional ballot — 39-38 percent, with 23 percent undecided — after Democrats held a steady lead over the past year.