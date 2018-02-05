The driver suspected of killing Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe with his car was an illegal immigrant who had been deported twice.

Indiana State Police have confirmed that the driver, 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala, was a citizen of Guatemala who had been using a fake name. He is now being held in Marion County Jail.

“Orrego-Savala is in the United States illegally and has previously been deported on two occasions, in 2007 and 2009,” Sgt. John Perrine said in a statement, according to Indianapolis Star. “State police investigators are working with U.S. Federal Immigration Officials and they have placed a hold on Orrego-Savala.”

The crash that resulted in the death of the NFL player and Uber driver occurred early Sunday morning when Orrego-Savala’s Ford pickup truck drove onto the emergency shoulder, where Jackson and Monroe were standing. Police believe Orrego-Savala was intoxicated at the time.

“The loss of life at the hands of illegal immigrant criminals should make all Hoosiers sad and ultimately angry," said Rep. Todd Rokita, R-Ind.

Rokita is a strong advocate of the crackdown on illegal immigration and sponsor of the SLAP Act, which would implement harsh penalties against lawmakers who establish sanctuary cities and ignore federal immigration laws and enforcement.