A Mexican man residing illegally in Milwaukee, Wis., pled guilty and agreed to self-deport after Justice Department officials discovered he stole more than $1 million from the government by filing a large number of bogus Additional Child Tax Credit claims, the Eastern District of Wisconsin's office announced Tuesday.

Dimas Chavez-Pina pled guilty on Feb. 2 to theft of government money and aggravated identity theft for pilfering $1,058,827 from the U.S. Treasury between 2011 and 2014, the district's U.S. attorney Gregory J. Haanstad said in a statement.

The 29-year-old man applied for Individual Tax Identification Numbers from the Internal Revenue Service, which the tax agency gives to non-citizens who, because of their immigration status, do not have a social security number. ITIN recipients can then use the unique number to file income tax returns.

Chavez-Pina applied for an unspecified number of ITINs with personal information he had stolen from Mexican citizens, according to the plea agreement. He then filed taxes under each stolen identity and claimed the Additional Child Tax Credit, which awards filers up to $1,000 per child, as of 2017.

The defendant will be sentenced May 1st and faces between two and 12 years in prison. He also agreed on Feb. 2 to pay restitution to the IRS and volunteered to return to Mexico due to his lack of legal status.