The House Judiciary Committee is interested in having former FBI Director James Comey testify before the panel again, according to a new report.

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, claims that there are “inconsistencies” with Comey’s testimony in front of the panel from September 2016 and suggested the panel is interested in interviewing him again, Politico reported Tuesday.

Last month it was revealed that Peter Strzok, a top FBI counterintelligence agent who was a lead investigator in the probe of Hillary Clinton’s unauthorized private email server, had exchanged anti-Trump and pro-Hillary Clinton text messages with his alleged mistress, Lisa Page, a lawyer who also worked for the FBI, during the Clinton investigation and 2016 campaign season.

One interaction between the two suggested the Justice Department and the FBI believed Clinton would not face charges in the investigation for how she managed classified information, even though the FBI had not interviewed her yet. Comey testified in 2016 that the FBI did not determine Clinton would not be prosecuted until after Clinton’s official interview.

“There’s a mountain of evidence — a growing mountain of evidence — that seems entirely inconsistent with what he said under oath,” said Ratcliffe, according to Politico.

“He may have testified truthfully, but there’s a lot of stuff that says that he didn’t,” Ratcliffe said. He added, “Trust me: He will either appear and testify or he will exercise his Fifth Amendment right” against self-incrimination.

But more testimony form Comey may have to wait. Ratcliffe said it’s possible lawmakers may need to interview other witnesses as they sift through 1.2 million relevant documents received from the Justice Department.

Comey was interviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee in June 2017, where testified about conversations he said he had with Trump prior to being fired from his FBI post, among other things.