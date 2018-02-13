USA Hockey goalies Nicole Hensley and Alex Rigsby may need to eliminate the Statue of Liberty from their goalkeepers masks because it may breach the International Olympic Committee’s policy banning political symbols.

According to USA Hockey spokesman Dave Fischer, “discussions are ongoing” with the IOC after the groups claimed the Statue of Liberty images must be nixed from the masks, USA Today reports.

The Statue of Liberty image is featured on Hensley’s mask’s left side, while it is displayed on Rigsby's chin.

The IOC has a policy that no item may display wording or lyrics from national anthems, motivational words, or political messages or slogans related to a nationality.

A solution is expected to occur prior to Tuesday’s game between the U.S. and Russia, Fischer said.