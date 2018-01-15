The Iranian government has freed 440 people who were arrested in the capital city of Tehran during protests nationwide late last month, a government official announced Sunday.

"More than 440 people who were arrested in Tehran riots have been released," Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi told Mehr news agency, according to Reuters.

About 1,000 people were arrested, judicial officials said, although a lawmaker said that number was actually 3,700. Dolatabadi said the majority of those taken into custody were from low-income families, and are 18 to 35 years old.

The protests erupted three weeks ago as citizens called for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's resignation due to alleged corruption. Protesters also complained about economic hardships that they said was the result of Khamenei's leadership.

The United States government offered its full support to the Iranian people.