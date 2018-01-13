Iranian officials slammed President Trump on Saturday over his decision to pull out of its 2015 nuclear deal if all parties in involved in the agreement refuse to renegotiate the terms.

In a statement to state-run media, Tehran said it "will not accept any change in the deal, neither now or in [the] future." Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, tweeted a day earlier that the U.S. "must bring itself into full compliance" with the nuclear agreement.

The Trump administration warned European allies on Friday that they must work with the U.S. to remove "sunset clauses" in the Obama-era deal to prevent Iran from resuming its nuclear program in the next 10 years.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the president's demand would be coupled with sanctions on 14 Iranian officials who have a record of engaging in human rights abuses. One of them was Iranian judiciary chief Sadegh Amoli Larijani.

Iran called the decision "hostile and illegal" in its statement Saturday, accusing the U.S. of going "way beyond all internationally accepted behavior red lines" by including Larijani on its list of targeted individuals.

"Iran's response will be severe, and all consequences of this hostile act will be the responsibility of the United States," the country's Foreign Ministry said.

The administration's final overture to allies involved in the nuclear agreement comes weeks after deadly protests broke out in the streets of Iran over the country's worsening economic conditions.