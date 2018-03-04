Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slammed President Trump and Congress on social media Sunday for not daring to stand up to the gun lobby and introduce a nationwide ban on all firearms.

"No one dares apply the clear solution to the promotion of guns and homicide in America. What's the solution? It's to make guns illegal," Iran's supreme ruler wrote on Twitter.

"Gun companies are so powerful that House representatives and U.S. senators don't dare pass prohibition of guns, and U.S. president doesn't dare speak out, rise against it. This is corruption," Khamenei continued.

Khamenei added the country's inability to act was due to a lack "of spiritual ideals, leading western societies to this point."

He explained how he believed a nation could "achieve bliss" if it preferred "religious and divine ideals," arguing those ideals should influence investment in science and drive economies.

"Today, in U.S., violence, moral corruption, collapse of family, children and next generations' have reached a level where US intellectuals insist on changing the content of movies, advertising, Hollywood cinema, etc... to that of 100 years ago with more moral aspects," Khamenei wrote.

Iran has been in a state of turmoil this year because women have been fighting for their right to expose their hair in public, among other civil rights issues.

This is not the first time Khamenei has lashed out at Trump online.

In February 2017, he took to Twitter to blast the Trump administration's immigration policy, specifically its "travel ban," which affects Iranian nationals as well as citizens of several other majority Muslim countries.