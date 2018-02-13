The Israel Police are recommending that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted in two corruption investigations, according to Haaretz.

In the first case, known as Case 1000, Netanyahu is suspected of accepting gifts from wealthy benefactors in exchange for advancing their interests.

The second investigation, known as Case 2000, alleged that Netanyahu tried to make a deal with the country's second-largest newspaper to give him with positive news coverage. To receive the coverage that portrayed him in the best light at the newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, Netanyahu had to allegedly hurt the paper's rival, Israel Hayom.

The newspaper publisher, Arnon Mozes, will also be charged, along with Arnon Milchan, who allegedly provided Netanyahu with lavish gifts.

Netanyahu, who has continued to deny that he did anything wrong, is set to address the public in a live broadcast at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night.