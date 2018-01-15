Ivana Trump doesn’t think President Trump will do anything irrational as the nation’s leader because he’s “a stable genius,” she said, quoting her ex-husband.

“I don’t think Donald is going to do anything unrational,” she told “Good Morning Britain” on Monday. “He is a stable genius, definitely.”

The president last week hit back at recent claims questioning his mental stability. In a series of tweets, Trump called himself “really smart” and a “very stable genius.”

“He is very stable, very focused, very organized,” Ivana Trump continued.

She also defended her ex-husband against accusations that he's a racist.