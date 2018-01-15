Ivana Trump thinks her daughter, Ivanka, could be the first female president to lead the United States.

During an interview Monday on “Good Morning Britain,” President Trump’s first wife was asked who could be the first female president of the United States if it’s not Oprah Winfrey who has stirred speculation about a possible run in 2020.

“Well it could be Ivanka Trump,” she told “Good Morning Britain” on Monday.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, both White House advisers, reportedly made a deal that if the opportunity presented itself in the future, Ivanka would run for president.

“Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump,” author Michael Wolff writes in Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.