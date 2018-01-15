President Trump’s first wife, Ivana, defended her ex-husband against accusations of racism after the president referred to Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations as “shithole countries” in a meeting with lawmakers.

“I don’t think Donald is racist at all. Sometimes he says things, which are silly or he doesn’t really mean them, but he is definitely not racist. I’m sure of that,” Ivana Trump told “Good Morning Britain” on Monday.

Ivana Trump said she doesn’t know why Trump has made such inflammatory comments, but suggested the conflicting advice he receives from his advisers could be to blame.

“He has so many people telling him left and right what to say, what not to say, and maybe it gets confusing,” she said.

The president told reporters Sunday he is not racist.

“I’m the least racist person you will ever interview,” he said from Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort.