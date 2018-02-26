Ivanka Trump "doesn't know" whether arming teachers is the right policy solution to reducing the problem of school shootings across the country.

"To be honest, I don't know," the White House adviser and first daughter told NBC in a clip released Sunday when asked whether she believed the move improve school safety. "Obviously there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our schools, but I think that there is no one solution to creating safety."

"I think that having a teacher who is armed, who cares deeply about her students or his students, and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea but it's an idea that needs to be discussed," she continued.

WATCH: Ivanka Trump comments on the president’s suggestion to arm teachers in schools, telling @PeterAlexander it ‘needs to be discussed.'



President Trump on Saturday said the decision to allow teachers to carry on school grounds should be left to individual states after indicating he would like to devote federal money to train them.

The president has proposed giving teachers extra pay as an incentive to be taught how to properly handle weapons as a deterrent to would-be mass shooters in the wake of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which left 17 people dead.

Trump has also suggested expanding background checks, raising the minimum age at which a person can legally buy rifles to 21, and investing in mental health initiatives.