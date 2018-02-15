More than 100 top White House officials, including President Trump’s daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband and fellow senior adviser Jared Kushner, had an interim security clearance in November 2017, according to a new report.

Of those still with interim security clearances, at least 24 of those staffers joined the administration in January, CNN reports.

A report from NBC News was also published Wednesday night said that more than 130 top White House officials did not have permanents security clearances in November of last year, and that 34 of those had started working in the administration the first day of Trump’s presidency.

Other officials, including chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, communications director Hope Hicks, and policy adviser Stephen Miller, received permanent security clearances by November.

It’s unclear why the other staffers were not granted permanent security clearances and whether their clearance statuses have changed since November.

The news comes after a Politico report Tuesday that the White House prohibited issuing new security clearances last fall, although staffers who had already obtained temporary ones were allowed to stay in their positions.

The White House has come under fire for how it has addressed allegations of abuse against former White House staff secretary Rob Porter. Porter announced last week he would be stepping down after reports were published on his ex-wives accusing him of domestic abuse.

Porter had obtained an interim security clearance, putting a focus on how his background check was conducted.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has begun an investigation into Porter's White House employment.