Ivanka Trump doesn't think her father reflexively defends men accused of abusing women after he backed Roy Moore for Senate in Alabama and Rob Porter to stay in his White House job.

Porter resigned earlier this month after being accused of domestic violence and Moore was accused by women of making sexual advances toward underage girls, and in at least one case groping an underage girl. Trump spoke positively about both men after the accusations were made, even endorsing Moore for Senate.

Ivanka Trump said her father doesn't defend men like this all the time.

“I don’t think that’s true,” Trump said in response to a question about her father defending domestic abusers. “I think that when there are cases of domestic violence as we saw recently that cannot be condoned, nobody would condone that, and I think there is a vast spectrum.”

President Trump has been criticized for routinely siding with men like Rob Porter and Roy Moore when they’re accused of misconduct.



Ivanka Trump tells @PeterAlexander: “I don’t think that's true.” pic.twitter.com/G0gKfW2Vbs— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 27, 2018

“I think this is actually a really important conversation for us to be having as a society, about what is unacceptable unconditionally,” Trump added. “I think many people are being exposed for doing some really awful things, and I’m proud of the women who are standing up in the face of accusers with credible evidence.”

The Trump White House has been plagued by controversy surrounding the issue of domestic abuse, highlighted most recently by the accusations that led to the ousting of Porter and speechwriter David Sorensen.