President Trump’s daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump disclosed her favorite sport during her visit to Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 Olympic Games closing ceremony.

Garrett Hines, a former U.S. bobsledder and Army reservist, asked Trump what her favorite sport is while Trump made a stop at the USA House. Trump laughed and said she was “actually going to say bobsledding,” but then admitted skiing is her favorite sport.

“I’ve gotten super into bobsledding these Olympic Games, but I’m kind of a skier,” Trump said, according to a press pool report. “So skiing maybe No. 1, but I’m going to go with bobsledding No. 2.”

Trump said, this year, her children have been old enough to follow the Olympics.

“We have really gotten into it,” she said. “They would answer bobsled.”

Trump is leading the presidential delegation for the 2018 Olympic Games closing ceremony in Pyeongchang on Sunday.

Ivanka Trump cheers for the USA during the men’s Big Air finals at the Olympics. @IvankaTrump @PressSec pic.twitter.com/jTtF6vIHGD— Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) February 24, 2018

"I am honored to lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremonies of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics," Trump said in a statement. "We look forward to congratulating Team USA and celebrating all that our athletes have achieved. Their talent, drive, grit, and spirit embodies American excellence and inspire us all."