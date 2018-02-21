President Trump's daughter Ivanka will not meet with North Korean officials when she visits South Korea later this week to lead the U.S. delegation at the closing ceremony for the Winter Olympics, the White House said Wednesday.

White House aides said Trump will attend the event in part because she is a winter sports enthusiast, but also to participate in meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. She will be accompanied by press secretary Sarah Sanders, former Winter Olympic athlete Shauna Rohbock, Senate Foreign Relations Committee member James Risch, R-Idaho, and U.S. Forces Korea Commander Vincent Brooks.

"I am honored to lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremonies of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics," Trump said in a statement Wednesday. "We look forward to congratulating Team USA and celebrating all that our athletes have achieved. Their talent, drive, grit and spirit embodies American excellence and inspire us all."

Ivanka Trump's visit to Pyeongchang comes weeks after the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un drew heavy media coverage during her own appearance at the opening ceremonies. South Korean media outlets repeatedly described Kim Yo Jung as "North Korea's Ivanka" in reports about her attendance.

Many of those outlets have since reported that Trump will receive the "VIP treatment" when she touches down in South Korea, as Moon hopes to persuade her to encourage the president to pursue direct talks with Pyongyang.

"Since President Trump cannot make it to Pyeongchang, Ivanka is his proxy and envoy," an unnamed South Korean official told Chosun Ilbo, one of the country's main news outlets. "It's important to win her support to realize an inter-Korean summit."

Ivanka Trump is expected to depart for Seoul, South Korea on Thursday, and will meet with Moon the following day.