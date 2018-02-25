Ivanka Trump felt what it was like to be an Olympic silver medalist, at least for a moment.

While meeting with U.S. athletes in South Korea, Trump was asked by Lauren Gibbs, a silver medalist in women’s bobsled, if she’d like to try on her medial.

“I feel like this is almost like trying on someone’s wedding band,” Trump said, according to a pool report. “Am I allowed?”

Gibbs placed the medal around Trump’s neck.

“That is so cool,” Trump said as she raised the medal with one hand and put her other arm around Gibbs as they posed for photos.

Hanging out with amazing American athletes and their families as we get ready to watch USA in the men’s 4-man bobsleigh finals. Go TeamUSA! ???????? #TeamUSA #WinterOlympics #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/ugnu3nLRJP— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 25, 2018

Trump gave the medal back to Gibbs, but then asked to wear it one more time for a group photo with athletes from the U.S. luge team.

“I told you I wasn’t going to give it back,” she joked.

Trump also commented on how calm the athletes were while competing.

“That is what makes you different than the rest of us. That and few other things with skill level. But the calm is remarkable,” Trump noted.

Trump is in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics.