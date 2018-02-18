Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper called President Trump disingenuous for saying the FBI missed a tip that could have prevented a devastating school shooting in Florida last week because it was too busy investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump tweeted Saturday night, “Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!”

Clapper said that was a false comparison conflating two different parts of the FBI.

“That's, at best I think, disingenuous, because it's two separate things completely,” Clapper said.

All of the complaints about the FBI are missing a larger point, Clapper said.

“I notice there are at least three committees in the Congress now who want to investigate the FBI and this mistake,” Clapper said, “and I'm sure everyone in the FBI, every employee from director Wray on down is sick about this, but it does illustrate I think the tremendous pressure that's put on other things while we ignore the big problem of guns particularly assault rifles.”