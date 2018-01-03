Former FBI Director James Comey is asking Department of Justice and FBI leaders where their “voices” are as President Trump puts pressure on the department to act on his political enemies.

“Where are the voices of all the leaders who know an independent Department of Justice and FBI are essential to our liberty?” Comey — who was fired by President Trump in May — said in a Wednesday morning tweet.

He then added a quote from protestant priest Martin Luther: “You are not only responsible for what you say, but also for what you do not say.”

The tweet comes a day after Trump urged the Justice Department to “act” on Human Abedin, the former adviser to Hillary Clinton, and Comey.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols," Trump tweeted Tuesday regarding the release of some of Abedin's emails. "She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others.”

Trump has also criticized FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for donations to his wife's Virginia state Senate campaign, roughly an hour after it was reported he would retire in early 2018.

McCabe — who was Comey’s right-hand-man at one point — has faced an onslaught of criticism from Republicans for alleged bias in the FBI. In addition to revelations that two top FBI staffers exchanged pro-Clinton, anti-Trump text messages, McCabe remains under investigation by the Justice Department's inspector general for how he handled the FBI's probe of Clinton's private email server.

Trump has also continually attacked the Justice Department, urging it to reopen its investigation into Clinton.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Tuesday Trump does not believe that the “entire” Justice Department is part of the “deep state.”

The “deep state” is a conspiracy theory that top government officials are working against the president, or in this case, Trump.

Comey, whose tell-all book comes out in May, often tweets about the news of the day in a round-about way.

On Sunday, he said he hopes 2018 brings more “ethical leadership.”

"Here’s hoping 2018 brings more ethical leadership, focused on the truth and lasting values," Comey wrote in a tweet that undoubtedly was aimed at Trump. “Happy New Year, everybody."