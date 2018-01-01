Former FBI Director James Comey wished for “more ethical leadership” in 2018 in a tweet on New Year’s Eve.

“Here’s hoping 2018 brings more ethical leadership, focused on the truth and lasting values,” Comey wrote Sunday in a likely shot at President Trump, who fired Comey in May.

Here’s hoping 2018 brings more ethical leadership, focused on the truth and lasting values. Happy New Year, everybody.— James Comey (@Comey) December 31, 2017

Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee in June Trump had asked for his loyalty during a meeting at the White House in January.

Comey also said Trump pressured him in February to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who recently pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russians during the presidential election.

Trump has disputed both of Comey’s claims.

Since his firing, Comey landed a book deal reportedly worth millions of dollars. His book, titled “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” will detail what he believes effective leadership looks like.