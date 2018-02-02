Former FBI Director James Comey called the controversial memo detailing abuses of a government surveillance program “dishonest and misleading,” and indicated he was underwhelmed with the details of the document released Friday.

“That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs,” Comey tweeted Friday.

The House Intelligence Committee released the memo Friday after President Trump declassified the four-page document.

The memo, compiled by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and GOP staff, detailed how FBI and Justice Department officials relied on information contained in an unverified dossier compiled by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer, to obtain and renew a warrant to surveil Carter Page, a Trump campaign adviser.

According to the document, FBI and Justice Department officials omitted when seeking to renew the warrant that the research for the dossier was funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Comey is named twice in the memo: once as having signed three FISA applications related to the warrant to conduct surveillance on Page, and a second time as having briefed Trump on the dossier.

Congressional Republicans pushed for the controversial memo to be released to the public, and Trump reportedly told associates he believed its release would discredit the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Intelligence Committee Democrats, though, argued the document mischaracterized classified information and was a “shameful effort” to discredit the Justice Department and FBI.